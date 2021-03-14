Two leopards found dead in Uttarakhand

YouTube
    Dehradun, Mar 14: Two leopards were found dead in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh and Champawat districts, according to officials on Saturday.

    Pithoragarh Forest Range Officer Dinesh Joshi said a five-year-old leopard was found dead in the forests of Gaina village. He said the autopsy revealed that the leopard died of hunger around 10 days ago.

    In another case, a 10-month-old leopardess was found dead in the Pati range of the Champawat forest division.

    Manohar Singh Semia, an officer from the Champawat division, said the leopardess died in a clash with another leopard.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 14, 2021, 8:54 [IST]
