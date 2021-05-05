Two killed several injured in oxygen cylinder blast in Lucknow

YouTube
    Lucknow, May 05: In a tragic incident, two persons have been killed and six others injured in a blast at an oxygen refilling station in Lucknow on Wednesday. According to initial inputs, the blast took place while the workers were refilling an oxygen cylinder.

    oxygen

    The fire caused by the blast engulfed the refilling station located in the Chinhat area of Lucknow. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

    Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the incident and has directed officials to provide help to the affected people.

    The fire has been doused and rescue operations are underway. The District Magistrate and the Police Commissioner are on the site.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 21:46 [IST]
    X