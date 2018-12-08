Home News India Two cops shown the door after report on Bulandshahr violence

Two cops shown the door after report on Bulandshahr violence

India

oi-Vikas SV

Lucknow, Dec 8: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was briefed on the key findings of the report on Bulandshahr violence prepared by ADG (Intelligence) SB Shirodkar. After this, two Bulandshahr police officers - Circle officer Shama SP Singh and Chingrawathi police outpost incharge Suresh Kumar - were shunted out, said reports.

Both have been removed on prima facie charges of negligence in assessing and handling the situation on December 3, a CNN-News18 report said while quoting sources.

ADG Shirodkar has reportedly pointed at intelligence failure in his report. He has asked how the police did not have any idea about a possible conspiracy to trigger violence was hatched.

The report says that the cow carcass found at the spot, which trigger the violence, was 48 hours old and was most likely not slaughtered in Sayana village.

Bulandshahr violence was triggered by alleged cow slaughtering. Inspector Subodh Singh and a person by the name Sumit were killed by the rampaging mob.

Yogi Adityanath held a meeting over the Bulandshahr violence on Tuesday evening. He reportedly directed the police to take strict action against those involved in the alleged cow slaughter.

What exactly happened in Bulandshahr?

First, the carcasses of the cows were found in a the sugarcane fields near Mahaw village, then people reportedly carried these carcasses in tractors on the roads. More people gathered, and soon there were hundreds and violence looked imminent. The police personnel tried to reason with the crowd, and requested the mob to calm down. But their worst fears came true as the mob turned violent and began pelting stones at them. Cops were outnumbered so they tried to flee, but in the melee Siyana SHO Subodh Kumar Singh was shot dead.

