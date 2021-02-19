Since the Ramadan of 2017, these terrorists from Tamil Nadu planned a violent Jihad

The 150 meter ISI engineered tunnel was used by terrorists for 8 years

Top terrorist associated with Lashkar’s proxy TRF wanted for killing of BJP leaders arrested

Two cops martyred in terror attack at Bagat Barzulla area of Srinagar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 19: A fresh terror attack took place in Bagat Barzulla area of Srinagar. Two policemen of the Jammu and Kashmir police force have been martyred in the attack.

In an unprovoked attack terrorists attacked policemen deployed at Baghat town in the outskirts of Srinagar. The area was immediately cordoned off.

#WATCH Terrorist opens fire in Baghat Barzulla of Srinagar district in Kashmir today



( CCTV footage from police sources) pic.twitter.com/FXYCvQkyAb — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021

Both the injured #policemen namely SgCT Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama Kupwara and Ct Suhail Ahmad of Logripora Aishmuqam attained #martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the #martyrs and standby their families at this crucial juncture, the Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

#BarzullaTerrorAttackUpdate: Both the injured #policemen namely SgCT Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama Kupwara and Ct Suhail Ahmad of Logripora Aishmuqam attained #martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the #martyrs and standby their families at this crucial juncture. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/dP9jJrFPCd — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 19, 2021

Minutes after the attack The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the attack. This group is a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and formed last year.

Fresh terror attack in Bagat Barzulla area of Srinagar, two cops martyred

In a separate incident, three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian on Friday.

Earlier this week, a hotel worker of the Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar was injured in a terror attack. A group called the Muslim Janbaaz Force claimed responsibility for the attack. The group also warned of more attacks.