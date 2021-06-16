YouTube
    Two, 250 bed makeshift COVID-19 hospitals to come up in Bengal through PM Cares

    New Delhi, June 16: The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund Trust has decided to allocate Rs. 41.62 crores for establishment of two 250 bedded makeshift COVID Hospitals by DRDO at Murshidabad and Kalyani, West Bengal. For this, certain infrastructural support would also be provided by the State Government and MoHFW, Govt. of India.

    This proposal will augment health infrastructure in West Bengal to effectively manage the COVID situation.

    The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund Trust had, in its endeavor to support the augmentation of health infrastructure, helped establish COVID Hospitals in Bihar, Delhi, Jammu and Srinagar also.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 14:56 [IST]
