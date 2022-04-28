Twitter takeover: Amul says, Ye cheez badi hai Musk Musk”

YouTube
    New Delhi, Apr 28: The big news of the week was the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk. On expected lines dairy brand Amul was back with its creative genius on the takeover.

    Shared on their official Twitter and Instagram profile, the doodle shows Elon Musk, Amul Style. There is a blue bird he is feeding some butter. The blue bird is the representation of the Twitter logo. The image has been captioned, "Ye cheez badi hai Musk Musk."

    The post has been liked over 3,700 times since the time it was posted. People have absolutely loved the post and are reacting in large numbers. Take a look.

