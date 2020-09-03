Twitter account of PM Modi’s personal website hacked

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 03: An account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked. Twitter confirmed the development that the account of the website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

Twitter said that it was aware of the activity with the website and has taken steps to secure it. The tweets have been taken down.

"We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokeswoman said.

The incident comes after the accounts of several prominent personalities in July. Hackers had accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack some of the platform's top voices including Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Elon Musk.