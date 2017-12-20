TV-producer sentenced to life imprisonment for wife's murder

Suhaib Ilyasi awarded life imprisonment for murdering wife Anju | Oneindia News

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced former television serial producer Suhaib Ilyasi to life imprisonment for stabbing his wife Anju to death 17 years ago. Suhaib was guilty on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code. He faces a minimum punishment of life imprisonment and the maximum of death penalty in the case.

The order was passed by Additional Sessions, Judge S K Malhotra.

Lawyer Satender Sharma, who appeared on behalf of key witness and mother of Anju, Rukma Singh, said the Delhi High Court had in August 2014 ruled that Suhaib would face the charge of murder for the death of his wife. Suhaib Ilyasi was earlier charged with comparatively milder sections including 304 B (dowry death) of the IPC.

Anju was rushed to a hospital on January 11, 2000, with stab wounds she received at her East Delhi residence.

Suhaib, who had shot into limelight after hosting TV crime show - 'India's Most Wanted', was arrested on March 28, 2000, and later charges were framed against him in the case after his sister-in-law and mother-in-law alleged that he used to torture his wife for dowry.

(With agency inputs)