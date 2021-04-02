TV actor Rupali Ganguly tests positive for COVID-19, under quarantine

YouTube
    Mumbai, Apr 2: TV actor Rupali Ganguly, known for featuring in shows such as "Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai", "Sanjivani" and "Bigg Boss", on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine.

    The 43-year-old actor, who had been shooting for her TV show "Anupamaa", shared the news in a post on Instagram.

    Ganguly revealed that after her diagnosis, the unit of the Star Plus show will also be tested for the virus.

    "This is the kind of positive I didn't want to be... Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering your love on my family and ''Anupamaa'' family," the actor, who is asymptomatic, wrote.

    Ganguly said she was not aware how she contracted the virus despite the entire unit taking necessary precautions.

    "I have no idea how I got it and from where. I have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans. Family has been tested and awaiting results. Please keep them in your prayers

    "Unit is getting tested too as I write this. Please send out a lot of love, healing and prayers for my family and for my ''Anupamaa'' family," she added.

    In February, Paras Kalnawat, one of the lead actors from the show, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

    On Thursday, Mumbai reported 8,646 new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic. The city''''s overall caseload tally stands at 4,23,360.

