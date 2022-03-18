Turkey led OIC’s invite to Hurriyat chief for Pak event draws India’s ire

India hits back at OIC over Kashmir issue, says it has no locus standi on the matter

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 18: India has hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for inviting Masarat Alam Bhat, the chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the member nations to be held in Islamabad next week.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi told reporters that New Delhi does not expect the OIC to encourage actors and organisations engaged in terrorism and activities against the interests of India.

The meeting of the foreign ministers organised by Pakistan is being held on March 22 and 23. The same will be hosted by Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mohammad Qureshi.

"India takes very serious view of such actions which are aimed at subverting the country's unity and violating its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Bagchi said.

"It is highly unfortunate that the OIC continues to be guided by a single member's political agenda rather than focusing on important development activities. We have repeatedly called upon the OIC to refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit the platform for comments on India's internal affairs," he also added.

The OIC led by Turkey has off late become a playground for Pakistan to drum up anti-India sentiments.

With India enhancing ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan has turned to Turkey to drum up anti-India sentiments. The ISI along with Turkey has been influencing Muslims across the world to speak about the Kashmir issue and project a false narrative of India.

Turkey according to an Intelligence Bureau report has adopted a three pronged approach against India.

They include employing Kashmiri journalists to put out a false narrative, dole out scholarships so that radicalisation can take place at educational institutes and fund NGOs to influence Indian Muslims on foreign policy which is detrimental to India's interests.

An OSINT report by the Disinfo Lab speaks in detail about how a boycott campaign was launched last year September by the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) nexus against India as well as targeting Saudi Arabia and UAE apart from France.

The campaign was supported by the troll factories of Turkey and Pakistan. It was the first open campaign by MB through the new emerging nexus of Qatar-Turkey-Pakistan, dubbed as QTPi. While it had all the characteristics of propaganda, including the liberal use of fake pics and videos, it was not ordinary propaganda.

It appears as a strength test for Muslim Brotherhood, as it put several of the news media from its arsenal to use, including the jewel Al Jazeera, risking their credibility. The sheer resource MB-led QTPi deployed in this fake news-driven propaganda made it abundantly clear that not only Brotherhood has arrived in India, but it also intends to stay, the report said.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells Oneindia that earlier Pakistan used to rely on the UAE and Saudi Arabia to drum up an anti-India narrative. However India's foreign policy has shifted and New Delhi has close allies in Saudi and the UAE, which has made Pakistan shift focus to Turkey, the official also said.

Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 8:57 [IST]