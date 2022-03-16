YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tsunami alert issued after 7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Tokyo, Mar 16: A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.

    Tsunami alert issued after 7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan

    The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometres (36 miles) below the sea. The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami that also caused a nuclear disaster.

    There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

    According to the Meteorological Agency, the quake struck at 11:36 pm (local time). People in the coastal region have been advised to move to higher ground, as per The Japan Times.

    According to Tepco, a major power outage has affected more than 2 million homes in the Kanto region, according to Tepco, the website adds.

    (AP)

    More JAPAN News  

    Read more about:

    japan tsunami

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X