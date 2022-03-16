Japan executes three persons on death row, first since December 2019

Tsunami alert issued after 7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan

India

oi-Prakash KL

Tokyo, Mar 16: A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometres (36 miles) below the sea. The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami that also caused a nuclear disaster.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

According to the Meteorological Agency, the quake struck at 11:36 pm (local time). People in the coastal region have been advised to move to higher ground, as per The Japan Times.

According to Tepco, a major power outage has affected more than 2 million homes in the Kanto region, according to Tepco, the website adds.

(AP)