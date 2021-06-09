Telangana lockdown likely to be extended till June 7? KCR to take call after Cabinet meet on May 30

TS Inter Exams 2021: Telangana Class 12 board exams cancelled

India

pti-Deepika S

Hyderabad, June 09: The Telangana government on Wednesday decided to cancel the Intermediate second year (12th standard) public examinations this year in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing the decision, the State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said the results for the Intermediate second year students would be announced after preparing the modalities. She said a committee has been appointed on the issue.

About 4,56,000 students are in Intermediate second year, she said. If any students wished to take the exams, the government would take a decision after the COVID-19 situation improved, the Minister said.

The State government had earlier cancelled 10th standard and Intermediate first year exams and decided to promote the students in view of the pandemic.