    TS Inter Exams 2021: Telangana Class 12 board exams cancelled

    Hyderabad, June 09: The Telangana government on Wednesday decided to cancel the Intermediate second year (12th standard) public examinations this year in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

    Announcing the decision, the State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said the results for the Intermediate second year students would be announced after preparing the modalities. She said a committee has been appointed on the issue.

    About 4,56,000 students are in Intermediate second year, she said. If any students wished to take the exams, the government would take a decision after the COVID-19 situation improved, the Minister said.

    The State government had earlier cancelled 10th standard and Intermediate first year exams and decided to promote the students in view of the pandemic.

    X