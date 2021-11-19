Truth, justice, and non-violence have won: Sonia Gandhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 19: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has called Centre's decision to repeal the three contentious agricultural laws as victory of truth, justice, and non-violence.

"Today, the sacrifices of more than 700 farmer families, whose members laid down their lives in this struggle for justice, have paid off. Today, truth, justice, and non-violence have won: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in a statement on repeal of three farm laws.

"Today, the conspiracy hatched by those in power against farmers & labourers has lost & so has the arrogance of dictatorial rulers, she said adding that today, the conspiracy to attack livelihood & agriculture has been defeated," she added.

"In a democracy, any decision should be taken after talks with every stakeholder and deliberations with the Opposition. I hope the Modi Govt has at least learned something for the future," she further said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation on Friday morning, announced the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Many farmers had been protesting and were encamped at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.

The Centre, which has held several rounds of formal dialogue with the farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.