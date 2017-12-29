Triple talaq for waking up late: The case govt cited in Parliament

A lady in Uttar Pradesh was given triple talaq by her husband for waking up late in the morning. This case was cited by Union Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad while tabling the bill which makes triple talaq a crime.

Prasad while citing this case from Rampur said that the practise of instant divorce continues despite the Supreme Court order.

Gul Afshan said that her four year old marriage came to an end when her husband, Qasim, a truck driver said talaq thrice. She is now back to living with her parents despite whose objection she had married Qasim.

She further said that her only fault was that she woke up late. He immediately said talaq thrice. It was a love marriage, but there were cracks that had developed. I was even physically abused, she further alleged. While a police complaint is yet to be filed, Qasim remains untraceable.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2017, which criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq, was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday.

Under provisions of the proposed bill, a Muslim man who resorts to Talaq-e-Biddat or instant talaq would be jailed for three years and custody of any minor children would be granted to the affected woman.

OneIndia News