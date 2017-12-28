Triple Talaq bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today

The Union Government will table the bill, which seeks to criminalise the practice of Triple Talaq, in the Lok Sabha today. The bill will be introduced in Lok Sabha by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill - drawn up by a group headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh - makes instant "Triple Talaq" in any form "illegal and void". The bill proposes a three-year jail term and a possible fine for any Muslim man who indulges in the practice.

Asserting that the government should go ahead with the Triple Talaq Bill only after holding discussions with senior clerics, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday said it would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withhold the bill for time being.

AIMPLB said that no procedure was followed while drafting the bill.

In August, the Supreme Court by a majority of 3:2 ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional". The government then drafted the 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' according to which giving instant divorce will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

OneIndia News