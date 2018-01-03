Triple talaq bill tabled in RS, Congress moves notice

Rajya Sabha witnessed pandemonium after Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tabled Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Congress' Anand Sharma moved notice stating that Triple Talaq Bill be referred to a Select Committee of Rajya Sabha, also proposed names of committee members.

Law Minister RS Prasad in Rajya Sabha, said, "Even after passage of Triple Talaq Bill in Lok Sabha the practice is continuing, a woman in Moradabad was given Triple Talaq over dowry."

On the notice moved by Congress, Arun Jaitley, said, " Triple Talaq Bill The house is taken by surprise that a motion is suddenly moved, it has not been submitted a day before. The motion has to be given at least 24 hours in advance."

"The whole country is watching that in the other house you supported the bill and in this house you are trying to derail the bill," Jaitley said.

Explaining why the bill not be referred to select committee, Jaitley said, "When the practice was declared unconstitutional, two of the judges held it as unfair and used their extraordinary power to suspend it for six months, which expire on 22 February."

Judges said, 'we are now suspending it for 6 months & we beseech all parties, therefore within this period come out with apt legislation.' So, there is an urgency that country expects from Parliament. The legislature must act with a sense of responsibility.

Name of 17 Rajya Sabha MPs including Renuka Chowdhury, K Rahman Khan, Derek O Brien, Javed Ahmad, Majeed Memon, KK Ragesh, D Raja proposed to be members of Select Committee in the notice sent by Congress' Anand Sharma #TripleTalaqBill pic.twitter.com/aExOfiFMnL — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Kapil Sibal, hit out at Jaitley, saying, "He (Arun Jaitley) referred to the judgement of SC, I want to correct the record because I appeared in the case on behalf of Muslim Personal Law Board. What he said was in the context of the minority judgement."

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am, tomorrow after continued pandemonium over Triple Talaq Bill

