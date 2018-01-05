Triple talaq bill: Congress issues whip for its members in Rajya Sabha

Congress issued three-line whip for its members in Rajya Sabha, asking them to remain present in the house on Friday. Amid pandemonium over the triple talaq bill, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for Friday. Deputy chairman P J Kurien adjourned the house amid bedlam as the government and the opposition couldn't come to a consensus on the contentious bill.

The debate saw a heated exchanges between different members on Wednesday. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma moved a notice stating that the triple talaq bill is referred to a Select Committee of Rajya Sabha. He also proposed names of members who could be part of the committee. The leader of House Arun Jaitley accuses Congress of trying to sabotage the Triple Talaq Bill. He also questions motion moved by Anand Sharma on technical grounds. "Motion moved by Anand Sharma not valid".

The bill, which criminalizes instant talaq among the Muslim community, is likely to be deferred to the next parliament session as the opposition build up pressure on sending the bill to a select committee.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last week with the support of opposition parties including Congress. Currently, National Democratic Alliance has 82 MPs, including 57 MPS of BJP and Opposition Parties have 163 MPs in the Upper House. The Grand Old party has claimed that 17 parties, including AIADMK, BJD, TMC and NDA ally TDP, are in favour of sending it to the panel.

