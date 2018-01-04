Triple Talaq Bill: What is Select Committee of the House?

The Centre is likely to refer the Triple Talaq Bill, which criminalises instant divorce among Muslims, to a Select Committee of the House since lack of numbers and consensus in the Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last week with the support of opposition parties including Congress. Currently, National Democratic Alliance has 82 MPs, including 57 MPS of BJP and Opposition Parties have 163 MPs in the Upper House.

First of all, under Rule 125 of the Rajya Sabha Rules and Procedures, any member may move as an amendment that a bill is referred to a select committee and, if the motion is carried, the bill shall be referred to such a committee. The House will decide who will comprise the select committee based on a motion moved by a member.

After the bill is referred to the committee, If a deadline has been fixed, the members have to meet from time to time and submit a report within the time fixed by the Rajya Sabha. In case without any deadline, the report is deemed to be presented before the expiry of three months from the date on which the House adopted the motion to refer the bill to the select committee Also, this deadline can be changed by the House on a motion moved by a member.

The report will be signed on behalf of the committee by the chairman. Any member can record dissent. The report, along with notes of dissent, will be presented to the Rajya Sabha, printed and circulated among all members.

OneIndia News