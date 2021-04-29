For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Trinamool writes to EC over 'inadequacies' in directions over counting of votes
India
New Delhi, Apr 29: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday wrote to Election Commission of India regarding 'inadequacies' in its direction for counting of votes on May 2; saying no provision has been made for submission of negative RT-PCR test by polling officers and CAPF personnel.
"We've submitted a memorandum regarding the counting process because they've (Election Commission) introduced that all counting agents and candidates should be tested for Covid-19 but no such instructions are there for polling agents or central forces. That is what we wanted to point out," TMC MP Saugata Roy told.