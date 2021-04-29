YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Trinamool writes to EC over 'inadequacies' in directions over counting of votes

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 29: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday wrote to Election Commission of India regarding 'inadequacies' in its direction for counting of votes on May 2; saying no provision has been made for submission of negative RT-PCR test by polling officers and CAPF personnel.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "We've submitted a memorandum regarding the counting process because they've (Election Commission) introduced that all counting agents and candidates should be tested for Covid-19 but no such instructions are there for polling agents or central forces. That is what we wanted to point out," TMC MP Saugata Roy told.

    MORE West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X