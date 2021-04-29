All you need to know about Exit Poll Result 2021 for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

Trinamool writes to EC over 'inadequacies' in directions over counting of votes

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 29: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday wrote to Election Commission of India regarding 'inadequacies' in its direction for counting of votes on May 2; saying no provision has been made for submission of negative RT-PCR test by polling officers and CAPF personnel.

"We've submitted a memorandum regarding the counting process because they've (Election Commission) introduced that all counting agents and candidates should be tested for Covid-19 but no such instructions are there for polling agents or central forces. That is what we wanted to point out," TMC MP Saugata Roy told.