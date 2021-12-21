YouTube
    TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Parliament for ‘unruly behaviour’

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 21: TMC MP Derek O'Brien has been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the current Session for 'unruly behaviour' in the House.

    Representational Image

    He had allegedly thrown the Rajya Sabha Rule Book towards the Chair on Dec 21 during the discussion on Election Laws (Amendment Bill) 2021.

    "The last time I got suspended from RS was when the government was BULLDOZING farm laws. We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of parliament and BULLDOZING the Election Laws Bill 2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon," O'Brien tweeted.

