    Tributes paid to Moosewala, others by Punjab assembly

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Jun 24: The Punjab Assembly on Friday paid tributes to singer Sidhu Moosewala, former minister Tota Singh and other departed members.

    On the opening day of the Budget Session of the assembly, the House also paid tributes to former Minister Hardipinder Singh Badal who passed away in April at the age of 79.

    Tributes paid to Moosewala, others by Punjab assembly

    A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed souls during the obituary references.

    Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala (28), was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

    Moosewala, 28, had fought the February assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla.

    Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh, 81, had passed away at a private hospital in Mohali last month after prolonged illness.

    PTI

    Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 13:10 [IST]
