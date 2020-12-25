Tremors felt in Nangloi as earthquake strikes Delhi

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 25: An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale struck the national capital's Nangloi on Friday morning at 5:02 am, according to India's National Center for Seismology. According to reports, no damage or casualty has been reported so far.

"Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Nangloi in Delhi at 5:02 am today, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

Two ships with 39 Indians on board not yet allowed to unload cargo by China: India

On December 17, a medium-intensity earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit several parts of Delhi and NCR. On Thursday, a low-intensity earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nagaon in Assam.

Earthquakes of less than five magnitude are unlikely to cause large-scale damage, unless in case of weak or compromised structures.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake, with a depth of five km, had its epicentre near Alwar district in Rajasthan. It struck at 11.46 p.m.

The tremors prompted people to venture out of their homes in fear. No casualties or damage to properties were reported. Delhi is prone to big earthquakes as the city falls in seismic zone IV - a very high-risk zone.