MP CM requests EC to take action against people making false complain with it

New Delhi, Oct 3: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has met Chief Election Commissioner (EEC) and accused the Congress that it was causing confusion in the state by its lies and baseless complain against his government. The chief minister alleged the Congress for spoiling its image in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh CM met with the CEC along with the Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe from the state. Chouhan said that instead of contesting election in the state, the Congress is causing confusion by misusing the election commission and courts.

The CM also said that complain lodged by the Congress with the election commission that there were 60 lakh fake voter ID cards in the state but their complain proved to be wrong as nothing has come out of investigation and their complain proved to be baseless.

Chouhan said that election commission is a constitutional body and people from many countries come to learn about election processes. The Congress by making false complain not only tries to influence its impartiality but also tries to distort its image. Chouhan said that such issues must be investigated properly and if the complain was found false then action must be initiated against complainant.

The MP CM also suggested the election commission that star campaigners of the party are supposed to take separate permission in every district but it would be better if permission is granted for the entire state to save time and resources. He also requested election commission that on the voting day number of men and women to be displayed after every hour. So if voting is less, then political parties might try to increase it.

The CM also complaint to the election commission that Opposition is deliberately trying to create negative environment against the ruling party. Actually when the government tells its achievement by newspaper advertisements which is being termed as paid news by them and complain about it. He said that such matters must be properly investigated.