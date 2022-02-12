Travelling from Kerala to Karnataka: Here are the rules

Travelling from Maharashtra to Karnataka? No RT-PCR report needed

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Feb 12: Those arriving from Maharastra will no longer require a negative RT-PCR test report to enter Karnataka says a new order.

A letter from the state health department however said that these travellers would however have to produce their vaccination certificates showing their fully vaccinated status.

"In view of current COVID-19 situation, the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from the state of Maharashtra (Airways, Railways, Road Transport and personal vehicle). However, the production of a two dose/full dose vaccination certificates shall be continued with strict enforcement. The above-revised surveillance measures are notified herewith to be complied for arrivals from Maharashtra until further orders," the order read.

In the last 24 hours, Karnataka reported 3,976 cases of COVID-19. The positivity rate currently stands at 3.47 per cent, the health bulletin said.

Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:07 [IST]