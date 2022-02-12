Travelling from Maharashtra to Karnataka? No RT-PCR report needed
Mumbai, Feb 12: Those arriving from Maharastra will no longer require a negative RT-PCR test report to enter Karnataka says a new order.
A letter from the state health department however said that these travellers would however have to produce their vaccination certificates showing their fully vaccinated status.
"In view of current COVID-19 situation, the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from the state of Maharashtra (Airways, Railways, Road Transport and personal vehicle). However, the production of a two dose/full dose vaccination certificates shall be continued with strict enforcement. The above-revised surveillance measures are notified herewith to be complied for arrivals from Maharashtra until further orders," the order read.
In the last 24 hours, Karnataka reported 3,976 cases of COVID-19. The positivity rate currently stands at 3.47 per cent, the health bulletin said.