Transnational and cross-border terrorism gravest threat: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Nov 23: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that transnational and cross-border terrorism are the gravest threat and urged for urgent and resolute intervention by the international community. He was speaking at the 9th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

On transnational and cross-border terrorism, the defence minister said, "The gravest threat requiring urgent and resolute intervention by the international community is transnational and cross-border terrorism. Indifference can no longer be a response, as terrorism has found victims globally."

The gravest threat requiring urgent and resolute intervention by international community is transnational and cross-border terrorism. “Indifference” can no longer be a response, as terrorism has found victims globally: Raksha Mantri — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) November 23, 2022

Rajnath Singh also underlined the transformation of terrorism and said that terrorist groups have created interlinkages across continents.

He said, "The transformation of cyber-crimes into organized cyber-attacks point to the increasing use of new technologies, by both, state and non-state actors."

'India calls for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific'

On the Indo-pacific region, the defence minister said, "India calls for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, based upon respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and adherence to international rules and laws."

Without naming any country or incident in particular, Rajnath Singh said, "We are concerned about complicating actions and incidents that have eroded trust and confidence, and undermined peace and stability in the region."

We are concerned about complicating actions and incidents that have eroded trust and confidence, and undermined peace and stability in the region: Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) November 23, 2022

On the South China Sea, the defence minister said, "We hope that the ongoing negotiations on the Code of Conduct on the South China Sea will be fully consistent with international law, in particular, UNCLOS, and should not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of nations that are not party to these discussions."

India stands for the freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce, peaceful settlement of maritime disputes and adherence to international law, particularly, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982: RM — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) November 23, 2022

'India committed to cooperation with ADMM Plus Countries'

Rajnath Singh also said, "India remains committed to nurturing practical, forward looking and result-oriented cooperation between India and ADMM Plus Countries for enhancing the maritime security in the region and safety of the global commons."

He also said, "We are meeting at a time when the world is seeing increasing strife amplified by disruptive politics. A peaceful Indo-Pacific, with ASEAN at its centre, becomes vital more than ever for the security and prosperity of the world."

With participation from 10 countries of the ASEAN and 8 major PLUS countries, Singh said ADMM Plus can position itself not just as a forum for regional security but a driver for world peace.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 13:44 [IST]