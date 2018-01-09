Trains, flight operations affected due to fog in Delhi

Both movement of trains and flight operations were hampered on Tuesday morning due to fog and low visibilty in Delhi and nearby areas. In the national capital, 45 trains are running late while 22 were cancelled due to poor visibility. Four trains were rescheduled.

At the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, two arriving and six departing flights were delayed due to poor visibilty.

As the fog engulfs northern parts of the country in winters, hundreds of trains get delayed, cancelled or re-scheduled and thousands of passengers face great inconvenience. To tackle this problem, the Indian Railways had last week announced that it would install fog safety device in trains which would enable the drivers to increase speed and reduce the delays.

Apart from this, the Indian Railways is also working towards upgrading Indian Railways infrastructure, especially computerisation of the signalling system. To further reduce the inconvenience of the commuters, the Railways on Wednesday expanded its SMS alerts for departure delays of over an hour to more than 1,000 trains, including premium and superfast express trains.

As many as 36 trains were running late and 28 were cancelled due to fog and poor visibility in Delhi and other parts of North India on Sunday morning. 9 trains were rescheduled due to fog.

Several parts of Northern India, including Delhi-NCR, experience foggy mornings every year during winters. This severely affects the movement of trains and flight operations. The passengers have been advised to check the status of the train before undertaking their journey. The status of these trains will also be communicated to the passengers on their respective registered mobile numbers.

In November 2018, the air pollution level peaked in Delhi-NCR breaching the 'severe' level as per the Air Quality Index (AQI). A thick smog had engulfed the city which Delhi government and the NGT to announce several measures to clean national capital's air. The smog was a result of low temperatures, stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab, and pollution due to vehicles.

OneIndia News