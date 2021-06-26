Aim is to help govt says Rahul Gandhi while releasing white paper on COVID-19

Rahul Gandhi should join hands with Sharad Pawar to bring Opposition parties together: Saamana

Tractor rally: Rahul Gandhi expresses solidarity with protesting farmers

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 26: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centre's three agri laws enacted last year.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, he is with the protesting farmers in their fight against the new three agriculture-related laws brought in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

"It's simple- We, Satyagrahis, are with the farmers of this country," he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

June 26, Saturday will also mark completion of seven months of the protests by farmers, ever since they began their stir by camping at the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana. The other two protest sites on the national capital''s borders are Tikri and Ghazipur.

Farmers will submit a memorandum to various state governors demanding the repeal of the three laws on Saturday.

The memorandums to be forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind would be given to mark the completion of seven months of farmers'' agitation against the three central legislation.

Meanwhile, BJU leader Gaurav Tikait has said that the farmers will submit memorandums to Governors (for repeal of new farm laws) across the country today.

"We'll submit memorandums to Governors (for repeal of new farm laws) across the country today. The movement will remain peaceful," said BKU youth wing president Gaurav Tikait while speaking to media at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 11:48 [IST]