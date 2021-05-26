Total Lunar Eclipse and Blood Moon coming together today: When, Where and How to watch the supermoon

Will lunar eclipse on May 26 trigger tidal waves? Is it linked to cyclone?

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 26: The Total Lunar Eclipse 2021 happening today will be a supercelestial event as it will coincide with a supermoon, a total lunar eclipse and a red blood moon all at once.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon blocking all the direct sunlight that could fall upon the Earth's natural satellite. This blockage of the sunlight casts the Earth's shadow on the surface of the Moon and thus occurs the total lunar eclipse.

Parts of India like West Bengal, Odisha and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands would be able to witness the lunar eclipse today. This is first in nearly six years that a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse is happening together.

Lunar Eclipse Timings in India

The lunar eclipse will begin at 3.15pm and end at 6.23pm in India

The total phase will begin at 4.39 pm and end at 4.58pm.

The total duration of the eclipse is 5 hours, 2 minutes.

The total duration of the partial phases is 2 hours, 53 minutes.

The duration of the full eclipse is 14 minutes.

What's a super moon?

A supermoon occurs when a full or new moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to the Earth. The Moon's orbit around Earth is not perfectly circular. This means the Moon's distance from Earth varies as it goes around the planet. The closest point in the orbit, called the perigee, is roughly 28,000 miles closer to Earth than the farthest point of the orbit. A full moon that happens near the perigee is called a supermoon.

How to Watch Total Lunar Eclipse

Unlike solar eclipse, lunar eclipses are completely safe to look at with naked eye.

A good pair of binoculars and clear sky are enough to enjoy the experience. Anyone good at gazing the sky in the night can witness the eclipse. Simply look at the sky and you may see it.