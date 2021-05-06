Total Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, Time, Sutak period during ‘Chandra Grahan'

India

New Delhi, May 06:

New Delhi, May 06: Night sky enthusiasts across the globe will be in for a treat as the first Total Lunar Eclipse of 2021 is set to take place on May 26. The celestial event occurs when Earth gets in the way of the sun's light hitting the moon.

Sky gazers from southeast Asia, Australia, most of Alaska and Canada, Mexico and Central America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Antarctica and most of South America would be able to witness the astronomical event.

Three types of lunar eclipses are

Total

Partial

Penumbral

Total lunar eclipse 2021: India Timings

As per drikpanchang.com, In India the eclipse would begin at 2:17 pm in India and end at 7:19 pm.

First Contact with the Penumbra: 14:18

First Contact with the Umbra: 15:15

Total Phase Begins: 16:43

Maximum of Lunar Eclipse: 16:48

Total Phase Ends: 16:54

Last Contact with the Umbra: 18:21

Last Contact with the Penumbra: 19:19

Total lunar eclipse 2021 Duration

Duration of Total Phase: 00 Hours 11 Mins 16 Secs

Duration of Partial Phase: 03 Hours 06 Mins 22 Secs

Duration of Penumbral Phase: 05 Hours 00 Mins 39 Secs

Magnitude of Lunar Eclipse 1.01

Magnitude of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 1.95

Lunar Eclipse Sutak Timings

Sutak starts 9 hours before the lunar eclipse and this period is considered inauspicious. During this period, people follow the Sutak and refrain from doing religious activities and no new work is performed. There will be no effect of the Sutak in the lunar eclipse occurring on May 26. This eclipse will not be visible with the eyes, hence 'sutak' period will not be valid.