JKSSB SI Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 800 Sub Inspector posts, direct link here

Top Pakistani Lashkar terrorist killed in encounter in J&K

India

oi-PTI

Jammu, Dec 14: A top Pakistani terrorist belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

A search is underway to track down another terrorist, who was his accomplice, in the area, they said.

The Army and police launched an operation after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of armed terrorists in Behramgala area, a defence spokesperson said.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a terrorist attempted to escape while firing at the security personnel, he said, adding that the troops retaliated, resulting in the encounter in which the terrorist was killed.

One AK-47 rifle, four magazines, one grenade, pouches and some Indian currency were recovered from the terrorist who was identified as Abu Zarara, hailing from Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

He said that in a major success and boost to counter-terrorist operations, a foreign terrorist, who was specially trained and brainwashed to operate in Rajouri-Poonch area with a possible aim of orchestrating a strike, was eliminated.

"This is the eighth terrorist to be eliminated this year. Recently, Haji Arif, a dreaded terrorist guide, was also eliminated on the LoC in the Rajouri sector," he said.

The joint efforts of the Army and police continue to show positive results in Rajouri-Poonch region due to the unwavering support of locals, officials said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 18:11 [IST]