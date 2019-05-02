Top maoist commander involved in BJP MLA’s killing eliminated in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, May 01: Security forces on Thursday gunned down a naxal, allegedly involved in the killing of a BJP MLA and four security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

The slain Naxal Madvi Muyya, carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head. One rifle with six rounds was recovered.

He was one of the masterminds of the attack in which BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and five police personnel were killed on April 9.

Two days before the first phase of polling on April 11 for the Lok Sabha elections, Maoists carried out a deadly attack on a BJP convoy. BJP's lone legislator from Chhattisgarh's Maoist-affected Bastar region, Bhima Mandavi, was killed along with five policemen in the attack that took place on April 9.

Mandavi was in the convoy, travelling from Kuakonta to Syamgiri in Dantewada, when it came under Naxal attack using an IED. Last month, the state police killed two Naxals allegedly involved in the assassination of Mandavi.

In the last three years, 336 Maoists and 151 security personnel have been killed in Chhattisgarh in violence linked to Left-wing insurgency.