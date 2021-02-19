Top logistic provider of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested by NIA

New Delhi, Feb 19: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a person accused of harbouring terrorists and also providing logistics to the Hizbul Mujahideen.

The arrested has been identified as Taraq Hussain, a resident of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused Taraq Hussain Giri was arrested for harbouring and providing logistical support to HM Terrorists namely Osama Bin Javed and Haroon Abbas Wani in the second week of March, 2019 after the militants snatched the service rifle from the escort incharge. This incident of weapon snatching was one of the four incidents of terror acts committed by HM terrorists in the period from November 2018 to September 2019.