Top Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist killed in J&K

New Delhi, May 25: A top Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist has been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorist who was killed was classified as Category A. He was active in the Valley for several years.

The encounter broke out between the terrorists and a joint team of the 34 Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF. Prior to the encounter, the security forces along with the local police cordoned off the area and evacuated civilians at the Mirwani village.

It may be recalled that earlier this month, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was killed in encounter at Beighpora in Awantipora.

The forces had launched a search operation, following which the gun battle broke out in Beighpora in South Kashmir. The operation was launched after the forces received a tip-off about the presence of top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.

In the past two months several operations have been launched in Kashmir. However, in the last three days, eight security personnel have been martyred in different encounters.

Naikoo, 35 was the oldest surviving members of the Hizbul and was categorised as an A++ terrorist. Naikoo was dreaded and was responsible for the killing of several police personnel in the valley.