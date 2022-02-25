YouTube
    Top explosive supplier to naxalites nabbed by NIA

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 25: The National Investigation Agency has arrested an explosive supplier in connection with a case involving the killing of five police personnel by naxalites.

    The case on hand pertains to an attack on a police party by the naxalites in 2019 at Kukru Haat in Jharkhand. Five police personnel were killed in the attacked their arms and ammunition were looted.

    The NIA said that during the probe, the arrested person Abraham Tuti used to supply explosive materials and provide other logistic support to the members of the CPI (Maoist) as an Over Ground Worker.

    Prior to this five naxalites involved in the case had been arrested. The police had also seized two bikes, mobile phones and a SIM card that belonged to a policeman who had been killed.

    During the probe it was learnt that seven groups with three members in each group were formed by the naxalites. They reached the market on bikes and attacked the security personnel while they were having cold drinks. They first hit them with sharp edged weapons and later shot them with small arms like revolvers and pistols.

    Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:11 [IST]
    X