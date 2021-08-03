Top adviser to PM resigns after 17 month stint

PM Modi launches e-RUPI: What are the benefits of the new digital payment platform?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 03: Amarjeet Sinha who was an adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resigned after serving for 17 months in the Prime Minister's Office.

An official statement is awaited on this issue. Sinha's name does not figure in the PMO's list of officers on the website.

Sinha, a 1983 batch Bihar cadre IAS officer was one of the two retired IAS officers appointed as advisers by the PM in February 2020. He was appointed as adviser to PM Modi in February last year, less than two months after he retired as the secretary of the rural development department in December 2019.

He was one of the two retired IAS officers along with his batchmate Bhaskar Khulbe who was appointed as advisers to the PM. Pradeep Sinha who was appointed as principal adviser to the PM in September 2019 resigned earlier this year citing personal reasons.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 9:42 [IST]