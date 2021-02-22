Gherao Delhi cops if they come to arrest you: Rajewal to farmers

Toolkit case: Disha Ravi sent to 1-day police custody

New Delhi, Feb 22: Climate activist Disha Ravi has been sent to fresh one-day police cutody in connection with an online toolkit which the cops claimed was created by her in support of farmers protesting against Centre's farm laws.

The police had asked for a fresh five-day custody of Ravi.

The police said that they require Ravi's custody to question her along with two other accused on the case - activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk.

The police had told the court that the activist had allegedly edited the "toolkit" on February 3 and many other people were involved in the matter.

A "toolkit" is a document created to explain any issue. It also provides information on what one needs to do to address the issue.

This might include information about petitions, details about protests and mass movements. Earlier, the Delhi Police had asked Google and some social media giants to provide information about email id, URLs and certain social media accounts related to the creators of the "toolkit" shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest.

The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the government of India".

The case against unnamed persons was registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The "toolkit" was aimed at spreading disaffection and ill-will against the government of India and creating disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups, the police had claimed.