Today is not April Fool's Day: TMC MP Derek O'Brien post PMO's working for every Indian tweet

    New Delhi, Feb 05: Replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that his government was working for every Indian, senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday said "Today is not April 1".

    The prime minister's office had tweeted, "We are all members of one family. This is the ethos of India.

    TMC leader Derek O'Brien

    We want every Indian to be happy and healthy. Guided by 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' we are working for the welfare of every Indian."

    Trust to develop Ram Mandir formed, to be called Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra

    Replying, O'Brien also tagged the PMO's post. April 1 is also known as April Fool's Day.

    On Wednesday, PM Modi announced in the Lok Sabha that his government has readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya." A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra.'

    PM also said that in India, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Parsi or Jain, everyone is a part of one family.

    He also added, that the development must take place for every member of the family.

    TMC has been the strongest critics of PM Modi-led-BJP-government's news Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

    And, today's tweet of the TMC PM mocks the BJP government.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 13:39 [IST]
