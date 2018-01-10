To take down terrorists effectively, NSG spruces sniping capabilities

The NSG has spruced up its sniping capabilities in a bid to effectively take down terrorists, the force's chief said.

The 'black cat' commando force has procured new sniper weapons and trained more sharp-shooters in the skill in the recent past and is increasingly using them for special operations, NSG Director General S P Singh said.

"The skill of sniping is a big asset for a commando force like us. We have put a greater stress on this domain," Singh told PTI.

The National Security Guard (NSG), he said, has also procured advanced sniping weapons and has trained more personnel for special tasks.

The NSG DG, however, did not quantify the number of NSG commandos trained in the skill.

Official sources said while snipers were essentially part of NSG assault teams in operations, their numbers were now being increased and used more frequently.

"So, the next time a counter-terror team is making an intervention where a terrorist is holed up, the snipers would not only give them a good cover but also help in neutralising the target in better time," a senior officer said.

PTI, in February last year, had reported that the force, has upgraded its sniper rifles and inducted the German PSG1 A1, which carries an enhanced number of 20 rounds to engage and pin down targets for a longer time and is complemented with longer range and extreme accuracy.

The 7.2kg rifle with telescopic sight is an upgrade of the PSG1 sniper variant being used by the marksmen of the NSG till recently.

The sniping discipline has also been included for the first time in the 8th All India Police Commando Competition, being hosted by the NSG this time.

The competition, involving 25 teams from various state police and paramilitary forces, will begin this weekend at the NSG garrison in Manesar near here.

The DG said the NSG desires that all the security forces of the country have "synergy and inter-operability" when it comes to tackling terror threats and attacks.

Singh said the force is "all prepared" to tackle any situation in the run up to the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The NSG was raised in 1986 as the federal contingency force of commandos to counter any variant of terror or hijack threat.

OneIndia News