To shun his trollers, Rahul Gandhi shares video of Kailash Yatra saying 'Shiva is the Universe'

New Delhi, Sep 7: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday posted a video on the micro-blogging site Twitter from his Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. His video was a reply to silence the trollers who questioned if he was actually there as none of the pictures featured him. Several even questioned if it was just a result of a Google search engine of Mansarovar images.

. @RahulGandhi Are you downloading pics from the internet and tweeting? Are you really at Mansarovar or some place else? pic.twitter.com/mkQuCJiXA2 — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) September 5, 2018

Gandhi is on a 12 to 15-day pilgrimage to Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of the Hindu god Shiva.

In the video, Rahul can be seen at a camp interacting with fellow pilgrims. He can also be seen in pictures with other people who are undertaking the yatra.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi during #KailashMansarovarYatra with other pilgrims pic.twitter.com/hMLqL6KzOw — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018

The Congress too released Rahul's fitbit record along with the set of first picture which shows him covering 46,433 steps over 463 minutes and burning 4466 calories in a day.

Leaving all the haters behind, Congress President @RahulGandhi sets the pace during his #KailashYatra. Can you keep up? pic.twitter.com/aphQ8B6CAn — Congress (@INCIndia) September 7, 2018

This isn't the first time, his visit was earlier too clouded in controversy over reports that he ate non-veg food before beginning the yatra.

Gandhi set off on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra on August 31. He took the decision to undertake the pilgrimage after a mid-air scare in April that saw his aircraft sharply lose altitude.