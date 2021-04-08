PM Modi proposes 'Tika Utsav' from April 11 to 14, asks states to check laxity in containing COVID-19

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 08: To push vaccination, PM Modi on Thursday called for observing vaccine festival between April 11-14 to give jabs to maximum eligible people.

While addressing after interaction with CMs on Covid-19 surge in country, Modi said,''We need to focus on testing first, We need to be changed and not to take casually by following covid protocols. We should not take need of testing lightly.''

Noting that administration was appearing lax in many states amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged chief ministers to strengthen their efforts for the next 2-3 weeks to check the spread of the virus on a "war-footing".

He also called for observing a vaccine festival between April 11-14 to inoculate the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries.

In his interaction with chief ministers to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive, Modi asserted that the country had much more resources to deal with the virus than before and the focus should be on micro-containment zones.

PM Modi to chair meet with CMs to review Covid situation today

"There is a need to improve the governance system. I understand that because of the one-year battle, the system can experience tiredness and there can be laxity, but we must tighten it for 2-3 weeks and strengthen the governance," he said.

Modi emphasised on ''Test, Track, Treat'', Covid-appropriate behaviour and Covid management to contain the pandemic.

Along with public participation, our hard-working doctors and health-care staff have helped a lot in handling the situation and are still doing it, he said.

"With administration appearing lax in many states, rise in cases has increased problems. To stop the spread of the virus, there is a need to work on a war-footing," he said.

The daily count of positive cases has reached a new record high of over 1.26 lakh, despite having dipped to about 20,000 a few weeks back.

At a high-level meeting with senior officials, Prime Minister Modi had on Sunday reviewed the COVID-19 situation and vaccination exercise in the country amid the "alarming rate of growth" in infections and deaths.

Modi had said the five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination, if implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment, would be effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic, according to an official statement that was released after the meeting.