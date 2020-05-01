To prevent COVID-19, new rules at ATMs from today

New Delhi, May 01: Starting today, new norms would be in place at the ATMs to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The new rules state that an ATM would be cleaned to make it infection-free after every use. It has started in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Chennai.

In the case of a hotspot, the municipal corporation will sanitise the ATM twice a day as safety measure.

If the rules are not followed then the ATM chamber will be sealed.