  • search
Trending Nirbhaya JNU Bharat Bandh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    To get a reality check, Centre invites diplomats to J&K

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 08: A group of foreign envoys posted in India have been invited to travel to Jammu and Kashmir on January 9 and 10. The government wants the envoys to see for themselves the ground reality in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Government sources tell OneIndia that they have reached out to 18 diplomats from European, Gulf, Western countries and OIC members. The Valley has been off limits for foreign diplomats since August 2019.

    Centre invites diplomats to J&K
    File photo

    Some of the diplomats have however sought to know as to how independent they would be during the visit. It may be recalled that in October 2019, the government had facilitated the Madi Group, an NGO, which escorted 23 members of the European Parliament to Kashmir.

    'Free Kashmir' poster raised at Mumbai protest against JNU violence

    They met with locals and got some classified security briefings during their visit.

    On August 5 2019, the government abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Article granted special status to J&K and as a result of its abrogation, common laws of the land now apply to the newly formed Union Territory.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir diplomats union territory

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 7:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue