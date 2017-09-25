To fund Kashmir terror, Hafiz Saeed was just a call away for separatists.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a detailed chargesheet against Shabir Shah, the separatist from Kashmir. Shah was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 25 from Srinagar and was brought to Delhi where he was produced in a court.

In its chargesheet, the ED also mentioned that Aslam Wani disclosed receiving deliveries of Hawala money on behalf of Shabir Shah at Delhi which was delivered to him by Pakistan Hawala operator Shafi Shayar.

According to the police Wani had claimed that he had given Rs 2.25 crore to Shah.

"Shabir Shah admitted that he talks to Hafiz Saeed over the phone on the issue of Kashmir. He recently spoke to Saeed in January 2017," ED in its chargesheet said.

It also added that Shah received funds from Pakistan terror outfits to promote terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and others parts of India.

Shabir Shah further admitted he has no source of income of his own and as such he does not file any ITR regarding his income, ED claimed.

Shah only receives donations in cash from locals and his well-wishers towards party fund which amounts to eight to 10 lakhs per annum.

ED in its chargesheet also found that Shabir Shah's wife Dr Bilquis was also involved in collecting money through Hawala in terror funding.

The ED had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shah for his involvement in a decade-old money laundering case for alleged terror financing.

Earlier in August, the court had allowed the ED, custody of Shah after the agency alleged that he was "ruining" the country by using money to fund terror.

The ED had issued multiple summons to Shah, but he never deposed before the central probe agency.

The agency had been issuing to Shah summons earlier too in pursuance of the August 2005 case in which the Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested Mohammed Aslam Wani (35), an alleged hawala dealer.

