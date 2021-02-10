Govt treating farmers the way it should be treating China on borders: Owaisi

To decide on future trajectory of farmer protests, SKM to meet today

New Delhi, Feb 10: The Samayukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella organisation of the farmers' unions protesting against the farm laws will meet today and decide the road ahead.

The unions have rejected the Centre's proposal of putting the laws in the back burner for one and half years. Following this there has been no fresh date for further consultations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in the Rajya Sabha that the agriculture minister, Narendra Singh Tomar was in constant touch with the farmers.

The meeting of the morcha comes at a time when the farmer protests have been sullied due to the large scale violence that broke out on Republic Day. The meeting today will decide on the trajectory of the protest and also look and find ways for an image correction.

Meanwhile farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait said that the Centre has time till October to repeal the laws. The recent Chakka Jam, which garnered support from across the country was a peaceful affair.