TNUSRB SI recruitment 2018 results declared, check vacancy details

The TNUSRB SI recruitment 2018 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The board has also released the answer keys of the same, candidates can check it by visiting the official website.

Earlier, the board conducted the examinations for recruitment to 6140 posts. The examination was of pen-paper mode and carried 80 marks.

The board on January released the notification for 6140 posts, of which 5538 are backlog vacant positions in the police, jail wardens 340 (male and female), 216 firefighter (male) and 46 residency vacancies in the field of fire and rescue operations. The results are available on tnusrbonline.org.

Vacancy details for TNUSRB SI recruitment 2018:

Police Constable Grade II - 5538

Jail Warder Grade II - 365

Fireman - 237

TNUSRB SI recruitment 2018 selection process:

The candidates will have to clear the following levels to be able to qualify for the exam:

Written Exam

Physical Measurement Test

Endurance Test

Physical Efficiency Test

Document Verification

