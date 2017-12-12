TNTRB government polytechnic college lecturers recruitment written results withdrawn

The TNTRB government polytechnic college lecturers recruitment written results have been withdrawn.

The results which were published on November 7 2017 has been withdrawn by the board.

The TN TRB also decided to publish the scanned copies of original OMR answer sheet as itself with marks awarded for all the candidates in the public domain. The candidates may check the answer sheets of TNTRB Direct Recruitment of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic written exam on the official website of the board.

The scanned images of OMR answer sheets with marks awarded with reference to final key of TNTRB Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges Recruitment written exam results have been uploaded on the website.

Any discrepancies found out by the candidates may be brought to the notice of TRB immediately by Registered post with Acknowledgement Due or directly be handed over to the Information centre at Teachers Recruitment Board, Chennai-6. Last date for submission of any such representation is 18.12.2017 up to 5.30 p.m," said the board in a latest notification.

After scrutinizing the representations only, TNTRB will release the revised CV list for further process, it also said.

OneIndia News