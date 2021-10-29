TN will not implement NEP, to form expert panel to formulate State policy: CM Stalin

India

oi-PTI

Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday reiterated that the State would not implement the Centre's New Education Policy, 2020, and announced that an expert committee would be set up to formulate an education policy for the State.

Defending his government's latest initiative of Illam Thedi Kalvi (Education at Doorstep) which he launched from Villupuram district on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said, "This novel initiative to bridge the learning gap that got deepened due to the closure of schools (owing to pandemic), will help develop and strengthen education further."

Without going deep into the NEP, the Chief Minister said in a statement that "Tamil Nadu has already made it clear that it will not implement the NEP, 2020. An expert committee will be formed soon to evolve an education policy for the State." The NEP, approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29, 2020, outlines the nation's vision.

Earlier this month, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that several provisions outlined in the NEP aims at internationalism in education and help to provide students with an affordable and quality education. "The Illam Thedi Kalvi programme was launched by the government accepting the recommendation of an expert committee.

This pioneering effort will further develop the education," the Chief Minister said. So far about 86,550 volunteers have registered to impart skills to the school students. These volunteers would be trained by the government and their work would be monitored, he said. "It has been planned to enrol about one lakh students in government schools in the coming education year through the Illam Thedi Kalvi programme," Stalin said and appealed to all sections in society to support the government's initiative. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 0:33 [IST]