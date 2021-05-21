YouTube
    TN slashes RT-PCR test rates in private labs to Rs 900

    Chennai, May 21: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued an order reducing the price of RT-PCR test conducted in private laboratories in the state to Rs 900 from Rs 1,200.

    According to the GO issued by the health department, RT-PCR tests conducted at government laboratories under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme have been revised to Rs 550 from the existing Rs 800, and for pooled samples, it has been fixed at Rs 400 from the current Rs 600.

    For private laboratories taking up RT-PCR testing, the revised rate is Rs 900, it said. Tamil Nadu has conducted over 2.50 crore RT-PCR samples since the onset of the pandemic last year. On Thursday, the testing of samples reached an all-time high of 1,71,094.

    Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 9:30 [IST]
