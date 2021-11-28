No respite: Red alert in 20 districts including Chennai as rains pound Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu rains: 10 videos show how lives thrown out of gear due to floods, waterlogged roads

TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop who carried unconscious man on shoulders and saved his life

Tamil Nadu opens one shutter of Mullaperiyar dam due to rising water levels

Tamil Nadu rains: Orange Alert in Chennai; Holiday for schools declared in 27 districts

TN's COVID vaccination coverage crosses 7 cr mark

India

pti-PTI

Chennai, Nov 28: Tamil Nadu on Sunday breached the seven-crore mark in COVID-19 vaccination as 16.05 lakh people were administered the vaccine jabs during the 12th mega inoculation drive held across the state.

A total of 5,89,140 people received the first dose while 10,16,153 got the second, comprising 78.35 per cent (first dose) and 43.86 per cent (second dose) of the population, a press release said here.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination drive held in various places like primary health centres, government hospitals and schools.

The health department commenced the mass vaccination exercise on September 12.

In view of the vaccination today, Subramanian said there would not be any special vaccination camp on November 29 (Monday).