YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TN's COVID vaccination coverage crosses 7 cr mark

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Nov 28: Tamil Nadu on Sunday breached the seven-crore mark in COVID-19 vaccination as 16.05 lakh people were administered the vaccine jabs during the 12th mega inoculation drive held across the state.

    TNs COVID vaccination coverage crosses 7 cr mark

    A total of 5,89,140 people received the first dose while 10,16,153 got the second, comprising 78.35 per cent (first dose) and 43.86 per cent (second dose) of the population, a press release said here.

    Chief Minister M K Stalin and Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination drive held in various places like primary health centres, government hospitals and schools.

    The health department commenced the mass vaccination exercise on September 12.

    In view of the vaccination today, Subramanian said there would not be any special vaccination camp on November 29 (Monday).

    More TAMIL NADU News  

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X