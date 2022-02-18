TN police to be punished for harassing LGBTQ people

Take stringent action against forced conversion of LGBTIQ community members: HC to Kerala govt

Chennai, Feb 18: The Tamil Nadu government has amended a law to punish police officials who harass the LGBTQIA + (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Asexual) community.

The amendment was made to the Tamil Nadu Subordinate Police Officers' Conduct Rules. The same was published in the gazette. The amendment comes months after the Madras High Court asked the state administration to sensitise the police force about the LGBTQIA issues.

"No police officer shall indulge in any act of harassment of any person belonging to the LGBTQIA (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual) + Community and the persons working for the welfare of the said community," the order signed by S K Prabhakar, the additional secretary read.

We think this is a very significant order and can help in reducing police violence on our communities.

We have already lost so many of our trans brothers and sisters to harassment and brutality said Grace Ban a Dalit and transgender rights activist.

